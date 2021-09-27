Fire Muster promises to be a hot event

Enjoy family fun on a fall day as lights flash and sirens roar into the Village of East Davenport.

The Fire Muster and Lights & Siren Parade kicks off Sunday at 11:30 a.m. as firetrucks and emergency vehicles begin the parade at Modern Woodmen Park, then circling the Village of East Davenport around noon. Learn about fire safety, meet Sparky the fire dog and enjoy antique firetrucks and the International Fire Museum.

The 7th Annual Fire Muster and Lights & Siren Parade is Sunday, October 3, 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. in the Village of East Davenport. Donations to the fire museum are accepted.

