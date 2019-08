Emergency crews respond to a structure fire on Rockingham Road in Davenport between Howell and Division streets on July 31, 2019. (Joshua Vinson, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Rockingham Road in Davenport between Howell and Division streets on Wednesday.

The fire started a little after 5 p.m.

Davenport Chief Gainey here on the scene here’s what he had to say about the fire.



Fire started 10 minutes after 5pm no people were impacted pic.twitter.com/2nBr9qkAdH — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) July 31, 2019

Getting closer to the structural fire here in Davenport pic.twitter.com/NZENcIA21W — Joshua Alfonzo Vinson (@TheJoshAVinson) July 31, 2019