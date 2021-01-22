Fire, police investigate small parking-lot fire Friday night

What appeared to be an accelerant container and beer bottles, along with a paper plate, lay near a small, still-smoldering fire shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Dillards at NorthPark Mall, Davenport.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, watched a firefighter examine the area, which was scorched. Mall security and police also were at the scene.

