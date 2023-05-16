The Davenport Fire Department responded to multiple calls around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday from pedestrians passing by who noticed smoke coming from the roof of the Burger King located at 2202 Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Davenport Fire District Chief Craig Black said the source of the fire ignition has not yet been determined, but said it was “contained in the hood system.”

“Most likely was a grease fire,” Black said. “A small extension of the fire reached a wooden structure nearby.”

Fifteen crews were on the scene, taking approximately 10 minutes to extinguish the fire and another 30-45 minutes to check for hot spots. No injuries were reported.