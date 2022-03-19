An investigation is underway to find more information about a fire that erupted overnight at a home in a Moline neighborhood.

Around 1:05 a.m. Saturday, crews from the Moline Fire Department responded to the 500 block of 16th Avenue after a passerby reported seeing the structure up in flames.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they noted the building as a “two-story, multi-family duplex with large amounts of smoke and fire presenting from several locations,” a news release says.

An immediate, aggressive interior attack was initiated.

This resulted in a lengthy period of time for extinguishment, as the fire had made its way into several walls and was traveling throughout the structure, a news release says.

Primary and secondary searches of the structure were completed with no remarkable findings.

While the residence was currently occupied, no one was home during the time of the blaze.

Crews remained on scene for approximately two hours to search for further fire extension and perform salvage and overhaul.

It is unknown how much damage was caused, but according to the fire department, no one was injured.

Moline Fire Department’s initial response to the scene included three engines, one aerial truck, two ambulances, an incident commander and two responding off-duty chief officers.

Automatic aid efforts brought the total number of fire suppression units to 10, with approximately 24 firefighters working to contain the flames.

Other assisting agencies included the Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Moline Second Alarms and MidAmerican Energy.

The Moline Fire Department Prevention and Investigations Bureau is continuing to look into this incident.