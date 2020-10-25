Firefighters battle blaze in Bettendorf

Firefighters from around the Quad-City area battled a blaze that began shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 2400 block of Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf.

Heavy smoke apparently coming from Superior Labels, 2390 Cumberland Square, Bettendorf, could be seen for miles away. Rock Island Arsenal fire crews, as well as other agencies, were called to the scene.

At one point, we heard on scanner traffic a firefighter call “Mayday” and warned about a wall leaning.

Patty Lee, who said she owns the building with her husband, told Local 4 News reporter Karla Sosa they have operated overall for 25 years, with 10 years at the Bettendorf location.

She said no people were inside at the time of the fire because the business was closed.

Local 4 News will update with details when they become available.

A sign on one end of the building says www.rubber-stamps.net.

BREAKING NEWS: The Rubber Stamps building is engulfed in flames in Bettendorf. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/RSaw95fQcA — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) October 25, 2020

There are multiple fire agencies trying to control the fire in #Bettendor pic.twitter.com/4tLJTO5yXw — Karla Sosa (@KARLASOSATV) October 25, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.