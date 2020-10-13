Firefighters at scene of Moline house fire

UPDATE: A fire investigator was called to the scene and provided more details to Local 4 News.

It was confirmed the incident started on the porch of the home after 5 p.m.

One of the homeowners was inside the house at the time.

The homeowner heard noise in the back of the house and saw it was on fire prior to evacuating.

No injuries were reported.

The porch is completely burned, and the interior of the house has water and smoke damage.

An investigation to identify the cause of the incident is underway.

Crews from Rock Island, the Rock Island Arsenal and East Moline also arrived on the scene.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

EARLIER UPDATE: Firefighters were on the scene of a Moline house fire shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke was coming from the home, in the area of 12th Street and 14th Avenue, at 5:45 p.m. According to scanner traffic, the fire started on the porch, which is extremely burned.

A neighbor saw a lot of black smoke.

