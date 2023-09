A house in Moline is engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are trying to bring the blaze under control at the home near the intersection of 13th St. and 11th Ave. The call came in around 9:20 p.m., and it’s not clear if anyone is inside the home or how the fire started.

There are downed power lines in the neighborhood, so everyone is urged to steer clear of the area.

We will keep you updated as more information comes in.