Smoke could be seen for some distance late Monday as firefighters battled a blaze at Sivyer Steel Casting LLC, 225 33rd St., Bettendorf.

Firefighters battle a blaze late Monday at Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf. (photo by Victoria Frazier)

Plumes of smoke billowed up from the building shortly before 11 p.m. Our Local 4 News crew saw flames coming from the top of the building where at least two ladder trucks were on the scene.

Smoke from a fire at Sivyer Steel, Bettendorf, could be seen for some distance late Monday. (photo by Eric Olsen)

Dozens of firefighters and police officers were at the scene, and police had at least one drone in the air. MidAmerican crews also arrived to assist.

Train traffic was temporarily stopped on the tracks on 33rd Street near the facility.

