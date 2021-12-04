Firefighters battle blaze west of downtown Saturday night

Firefighters battled a blaze late Saturday at Abarrotes Carrillo, 903 W. 3rd St., Davenport.

Smoke hung thick through the area just west of the downtown Davenport area while flames leaped from the upper story of the restaurant/grocery at the corner of Warren and Third streets.

Our Local 4 News crew saw Warren Street blocked off for several blocks while crews doused the fire from several angles.

The Carrlllo family posted to social media late Saturday:

“Dear customers, thank you so much to the Davenport community for being so quick to reach out. Your support means everything to us. At this time we will be closed until further notice due to a fire. We will keep you updated once we get everything back up and running.”

We do not know the extent of the damage or what caused the fire. Firefighters remained on the scene past 11:30 p.m. Saturday while curious neighbors gathered to watch and take video and photos from across the street.

Related Local 4 News story Hispanic Heritage Month: Abarrotes Carrillo owners make American Dream a reality

Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Firefighters battle a blaze at the corner of 3rd and Warren St., Davenport pic.twitter.com/j9JnGyP4bd — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 5, 2021

Firefighters battle a blaze at the corner of 3rd and Warren St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/tfj7UnIDyd — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 5, 2021

Firefighters battle a blaze at the corner of 3rd and Warren St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/S0hDXmyMs2 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 5, 2021

Firefighters battle a blaze at the corner of 3rd and Warren St., Davenport. pic.twitter.com/g5JfYreP51 — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) December 5, 2021