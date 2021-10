A home on the 1500 block of 12th Avenue, East Moline, has major damage from a fire that began about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

East Moline fire and police crews, along with Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire crews, were at the scene. The second floor of the home had severe fire damage.

We do not know whether anyone was home or injured, and we do not know what caused the fire. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide updates when details become available.