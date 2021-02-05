Firefighters battle garage blaze Friday night in bitter cold

Witnesses said no one was injured when a garage burst into flames shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Third Street East, Milan.

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw firefighters remain in the area for some itme.

The garage, which was fully engulfed minutes after the fire started, finally collapsed. Mid-American Energy crews were on the scene along with firefighters.

At the time of the fire, according to the National Weather Service, the temperature was 13 degrees above zero but felt like -5 with the wind chill.

Coyne Center was among the agencies on hand to assist crews from Blackhawk Fire Protection District.

We do not k now the extent of damages or what caused the fire.

Garage in flames on 1000 block 3rd St East, Milan. Local 4 News, only station at scene, watches firefighters in the bitter cold. Witnesses reported no injuries. pic.twitter.com/3HQvtYRiSs — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) February 6, 2021