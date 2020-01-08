Firefighters battle house fire in Davenport early Wednesday

Crews respond to a house fire near East 12th Street and Oneida Avenue in Davenport, Iowa, Wednesday. The fire started right before 3 a.m. One neighbor spoke with Local Four News and said the multi-story house has been vacant since the owner passed away in October of 2018.

A fire official on the scene confirmed that, and told Local 4 News, there were no injuries during this event, and it is unclear house this fire started.

The fire official said they battled the blaze for roughly 45 minutes and are staying on the scene to ensure the fire is completely out.

We will have more details as they become available.

