Firefighters battle house, garage, outhouse blaze Saturday afternoon

A two-story home south of Dixon, Iowa, burned down Saturday afternoon, when firefighters stayed on the scene 4 1/2 hours to fight flames that also damaged a garage and an outhouse.

Dixon, Iowa, Fire Chief Pat Miller said the blaze began shortly after 2 p.m. on the 29000 block of 75th Avenue. “When we arrived, both the house and garage were fully engulfed,” he said. The garage was downwind from the house, and the grass caught fire and also spread the flames.

The owner said the home was built in the 1870s, Miller said. One person who was living there is displaced.

Photos courtesy of Dixon Fire Department.

“The house collapsed while we were on the scene,” he said. Firefighters called in an excavator to take down the rest of the house and prevent hot spots.

Miller said two window air conditioners were running before the blaze started, and they could have caused the fire.

Crews from Dixon, Maysville, North Liberty and Donahue were at the scene.