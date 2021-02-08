Firefighters brave bitter cold for chimney fire Monday night

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

While the occupants escaped safely, Rock Island firefighters braved bitter cold Monday night to respond to a chimney fire in the 2200 block of 30th Street, Rock Island.

East Moline fire crews and Rock Island police also were on the scene to assist after a fire that started shortly before 9 p.m. Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw first responders work together to block traffic from the area in several directions.

The National Weather Service said the temperature in Rock Island was 1 degree above zero at the time of the fire.

We do not know what caused the blaze or how much damage there was.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story