Firefighters brave bitter cold for chimney fire Monday night

While the occupants escaped safely, Rock Island firefighters braved bitter cold Monday night to respond to a chimney fire in the 2200 block of 30th Street, Rock Island.

East Moline fire crews and Rock Island police also were on the scene to assist after a fire that started shortly before 9 p.m. Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw first responders work together to block traffic from the area in several directions.

The National Weather Service said the temperature in Rock Island was 1 degree above zero at the time of the fire.

We do not know what caused the blaze or how much damage there was.

