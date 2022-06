Firefighters work to put out a truck on fire at Augustana College, Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (photo by Mike Colon).

Rock Island firefighters worked Wednesday afternoon in the blazing heat to extinguish a truck on fire in the parking lot of Augustana College, off 38th Street.

The truck caught fire shortly before 4 p.m., and the driver pulled into the college parking lot. Firefighters used foam to help contain the blaze.