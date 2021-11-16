Firefighters: No one was injured in fire at bio-diesel plant

No one was injured in a fire that happened Friday in Clinton, according to a news release.

The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the HeroBX Bio-Diesel plant at 5640 44th Ave. S. about 5:45 p.m..

Firefighters found a large amount of smoke and fire coming from a pump and manufacturing area. Mutual aid was requested from Camanche and Low Moor fire departments to help with water shuttle, the release says.  

Six additional off-duty Clinton Firefighters were called back to help. The fire was extinguished and the area was cooled with a large amount of water. Fire crews remained on the scene for two hours.  

No injuries were reported. 

