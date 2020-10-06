Firefighters rescue 3-year-old from East Moline house fire

Fire crews rescued a 3-year-old boy from a house fire Monday on the 500 block of 27th Street, East Moline.

Three people were at home when the fire started about 5:45 p.m.

Crews arrived to see heavy smoke coming from the second floor. A woman in the home shut the bedroom when she saw the blaze, and that slowed down the spread of the fire and allowed crews time to get to the scene and put out the fire, a firefighter said.

Firefighters learned a little boy still was inside. Crews began to battle the blaze while other firefighters searched the house and found the boy wrapped in blankets in a first-floor bedroom. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked, and is believed to be OK, a firefighter at the scene said.

There was significant damage on the second floor. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Local 4 News was first on the scene.