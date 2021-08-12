Firefighters, police, find boy lost in cornfield Thursday night

Emergency responders rescue a boy who wandered into a cornfield late Thursday. Photo by Mike Colón.

Dozens of emergency responders found a little boy lost in a cornfield late Thursday outside of Barstow.

Our Local 4 News crew, the only station at the scene, talked to firefighters who said the call came in around 8:45 p.m. that a 9-year-old – missing for about 20 minutes – had wandered from his home near the intersection of 172nd Street North and Barstow Road.

Firefighters set up a perimeter around the field and used a ladder truck to provide light for police and firefighters to enter the field and find the boy.

An ambulance crew examined the child and determined he was fine.

The corn, firefighters said, was 7 to 8 feet high.

Crews from Barstow, Carbon Cliff, East Moline and Silvis, along with Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputies, turned out to help in the search.

Silvis Fire Chief John Winters praised the combined efforts of the crews and credited their previous training for the successful rescue.