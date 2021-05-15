Firefighters rescue 2 from balconies during early-morning fire Saturday

No one was injured in an early-morning Saturday fire in a three-story condominium in Moline.

Shortly after 1:15 a.m., Moline fire crews arrived at the condominium on the 3000 block of 4th Street, where heavy smoke and flames were visible, a news release says.

Some occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and 12 people safely escaped. Firefighters, using extendable ground ladders, rescued two other occupants from their balconies.

The main body of fire, in the kitchen of one unit, was extinguished within 10 minutes. Fire crews remained on the scene for about an hour, searching for fire extension, extinguishing hidden

pockets of fire, and ventilating smoke from the structure.

The total loss is estimated at about $50,000 and the structure is considered uninhabitable at this time. All occupants were able to arrange for temporary housing with family members.

The initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel with four engine companies, two ambulances and an incident commander. Assisting agencies included Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Illini Ambulance, Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy. Blaze Restoration was contacted to secure the structure.

Moline Fire Department continues an investigation into the cause of the fire, which was unknown Saturday.