Firefighters rescued two chihuahuas Saturday afternoon from a house fire in Davenport.

The fire broke out shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of 3rd and Pine streets, Davenport. Firefighters did not know the damage estimate Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the blaze was confined mostly to the back of the house. Firefighters poured water on the back of the residence and used a ladder to access the second story.

