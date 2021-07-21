Firefighters respond to engulfed van

A van caught on fire Wednesday near East Locust Street and College Avenue in Davenport.

The van looked to be fully engulfed at one point and firefighters were responding to a report of the sound of fireworks coming from it, but Davenport Fire said the loud pops most likely came from something metal in the vehicle.

