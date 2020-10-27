Firefighters respond to house engulfed in flames

UPDATE: Firefighters tell Local 4 News three people live in the home crews responded to on Tuesday afternoon. One person was home during the time of the fire. That person was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital. One dog was confirmed to have left the house, but crews are still looking for cats at the scene.

Significant damage has been done to the home. Crews continue to work on scene.

EARLIER: Firefighters confirm with Local 4 News that no major injuries resulted from the fire.

EARLIER: A house near the intersection of 8th Street and 48th Avenue in Rock Island caught fire on Tuesday afternoon. The Rock Island Fire Department responded to around 2 p.m. to a house in flames.

Crews blocked off the 48th Avenue as they put out the fire. No word yet on any injuries or if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene.

