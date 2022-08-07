The Burlington Fire Department was called to a reported house fire at 601 S. Roosevelt in Burlington on Saturday, August 6th at about 10:44 p.m. Fire command arrived at 10:49 p.m. and reported fire showing from the front half of a mobile home trailer. A box alarm was struck, resulting in a call for 10 off-duty Burlington firefighters. West Burlington firefighters responded on automatic aid and an initial engine company arrived one minute later.

The single wide mobile home trailer is owned by G & B Construction and was vacant at the time of the incident. The mobile home was not insured, and damage is estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to contents. No injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation by the Burlington Police and Fire Departments and is considered suspicious. Eleven on-duty Burlington firefighters responded to the initial call and an additional seven off-duty Burlington firefighters were called in. Nine West Burlington firefighters, Superior Ambulance, the Burlington Police Department and Alliant Energy and Gas also assisted at the scene. Firefighters cleared the scene at 12:43 a.m.