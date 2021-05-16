Firefighters revive family dog after house blaze

Firefighters revived a dog after a house fire early Saturday in Monmouth, Ill.

The blaze began shortly before 1 a.m. when Monmouth fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from inside a home in the 400 block of North 10th Street, a news release says.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they arrived. Firefighters started searching for occupants and retrieved a dog from inside of the structure.

Firefighters and paramedics administered oxygen and cooling techniques to the family pet, which suffered from smoke inhalation and had overheated.

“After a few minutes, the dog had recovered and was transported to a veterinarian for a check-up,” the release says. “No human occupants were injured.”

After a request for mutual aid, additional departments responded to the scene. The fire was contained to the structure and did not spread to adjacent properties. After crews performed a series of offensive and defensive tactics, the location was secure in about four hours.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Assisting agencies included Cameron, Kirkwood, Galesburg and Roseville fire departments, Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service and Monmouth Police Department.