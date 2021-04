Our Local 4 News crew, first on the scene, saw a cat recover after being treated by firefighters on the scene of a house fire on the 1600 block of 18th Street B shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was extinguished by 3;15 p.m., but smoke remained in the area. The porch was heavily damaged.

A pet rat in a cage. along with a cat, which was given oxygen, were rescued from inside the house.

