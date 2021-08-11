Firefighters will kick off ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign for MDA

Moline Firefighters Local 581 will show their support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.

Continuing a 67-year tradition, Moline Firefighters will kick off their Fill the Boot campaign at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 41st Street and Avenue of the Cities, a news release says.



Contributions have helped fund research and programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases, the release says.

The partnership between the International Association of Fire Fighters and MDA began in 1954, when the organization committed by proclamation to support MDA until a cure is found.