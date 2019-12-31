Firework safety important this New Year’s Eve

Come Tuesday night, you’re likely to see or hear fireworks in the night sky.

Its all for fun, but seeing as they are literal explosives, things can go wrong.



“Fireworks can be extremely dangerous,” said Davenport Lieutenant Fire Marshal Zach Soliz. “There’s safeguards with them and if used properly they make a bang, make an impression, just light up the sky. But if not used properly or maybe used with alcohol, it could become an explosive topic for everybody.”

And many people will be drinking tomorrow night.

So Davenport Fire says treat fireworks like another serious safety concern.



“Its like drinking and driving,” said Soliz. “Its the same thing with fireworks. They don’t mix well together. Just celebrating responsibly is the best way to do this time of year.”

Since being legalized in 2017, fireworks have caused some problems for the fire department.



“We’ve had an increase in fires in Davenport,” said Soliz. “Structure fires, vehicle fires. We’ve had injuries.”

And just because the firework isn’t big, doesn’t mean it can’t cause a big problem.



“Sparklers, they have a high temperature on them,” said Soliz. “You give them to younger kids to wave around, but those temperatures can significantly burn a young child. So any type of explosive, any type of fireworks, you just really want to use your best judgement.”

There are ways you can protect yourself.



“Having some water with you,” said Soliz. “Having something like that can make all the difference in the world. And that you’re educating people. People are paying attention to what you’re doing. It’s nice to sit back and watch these things, but if you’re in charge, do so responsibly and be aware of what’s going on.”

And if things really do go wrong, just get help.



“Its not something you want to hide from,” said Soliz. “It’s not something you want to close your door and look away from and it wasn’t me type of thing. If there is a medical emergency of some sort, you got to call 911 right away.”