Fireworks celebration for frontline workers

Frontline workers are invited to a fireworks display in their honor.

Adventure Church, in partnership with Uncle Norm’s Fireworks, are putting on the show Saturday, May 30, at 8:30pm at 13201 110th Avenue in Davenport.

All first responders, medical staff, and military who have worked tirelessly over the past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic are invited, along with their families, to enjoy a time of relaxation and watch a fireworks display in their honor.

A badge or work ID is needed for free admittance.