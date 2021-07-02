Fireworks Stores Dealing with Supply Shortages Ahead of 4th of July Weekend

Some workers are saying you should make your 4th of July purchases as soon as possible, as some stores, especially fireworks stores, are dealing with supply shortages.

Fireworks stores across the nation have been hit with a supply shortage this year due to a lack of imports from overseas and a lack of truck drivers in the United States. John Norris, co-owner of Uncle Norm’s Fireworks in Oak Grove, Illinois near Milan, said Friday that he thinks his supplies will last through this 4th of July weekend, but he still recommends people make their fireworks purchases before Saturday afternoon.

Furthermore, grocery stores such as Fareway have had to stock up extra for the busy weekend. Peter Halfhill, assistant manager of Fareway in Bettendorf, Iowa, said Friday that his store has stocked up enough to a point where he’s confident they won’t run out of any supplies this weekend.