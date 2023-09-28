Select Structural Engineering, a firm that has been named as a defendant in litigation involving the partial collapse of an apartment building May 28 in downtown Davenport, has filed an answer to litigation involving landlord Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC.

The 24-page document electronically filed Sept. 19 in Scott County Court is attached to a suit filed by the estate of Branden Colvin Sr. – who, with Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, was killed in the incident – by co-administrators Ashley Christian and Noah Petersen; Noah Petersen, individually; Branden Colvin, Jr., individually; Brittney Colvin, individually; N. J., individually, by next friend Lottie Jones; and E. H., individually, by next friend Devina Henderson; versus Andrew Wold; Davenport Hotel, LLC; Andrew Wold Investments, LLC; Select Structural Engineering, LLC; and the City of Davenport.

The City of Davenport has confirmed the bodies of (clockwise, from upper left) Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were recovered at the site of the partially collapsed building in Davenport. (City of Davenport)

In its answer in the document, SSE “denies each and every allegation, matter, and thing set forth in the Cross-Claim of Defendants Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC unless hereinafter expressly admitted, qualified, or otherwise answered.”

“Wold’s and/or Davenport Hotel’s claims against SSE have no merit and Plaintiffs,

Wold and Davenport Hotel are not entitled to any damages from SSE,” the document says. “Cross-Claim Plaintiffs Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC are at fault for the collapse of the Davenport Hotel and all damages resulting therefrom due to their negligent acts and omissions as set forth above.”

The Davenport apartment building, located at 324 Main St., Davenport, sustained a partial building collapse May 28, 2023. (OurQuadCities.com)

Should SSE be found liable for any damages resulting from the collapse of the Davenport Hotel – “which liability SSE expressly denies” – SSE is entitled to contribution from cross-claim plaintiffs Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC, court documents say.

SSE demands a trial by jury, and requests “that to the extent the jury determines SSE is at fault, that any judgment over and against SSE be asserted against of Cross-Claim Plaintiffs Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC,” court documents say.

The document, filed in Scott County Court, is among the latest court documents filed in connection with the partial collapse of a building at 324 Main St. In addition to the three fatalities, the incident injured other people and left residents without a home or possessions.