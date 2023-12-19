Passengers will start flying to Charlotte, North Carolina from the Quad Cities International Airport beginning December 20.

That first American Airlines flight to Charlotte comes after the airport announced the new nonstop route over the summer. The flight is scheduled to leave at 6:50 a.m., and the second one is at 4:30 p.m. Officials say the service is a good option to avoid travel delays during winter.

The airport will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate and will send off the afternoon flight with a water cannon salute.