First Arconic eagle egg of the season appears in nest

The first egg of the Arconic EagleCam 2021 season appeared Friday night.

Liberty, the mother eagle, stayed on the nest through the night, starting sometime before midnight, a news release from Arconic says.

“If there are no complications that should put our hatch date somewhere around April 4, 2021,” said John C. Riches, communications & public affairs manager.

“You will see them get off the nest from time to time to slow the incubation of the first egg to try to get the hatch (assuming they have one or two more eggs) closer together,” Riches said. “If there is going to be a second egg we would expect it Sunday or Monday. And a third egg could be a day or two after that.”

Watch the eagle family at https://www.arconic.com/eaglecam/