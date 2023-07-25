The First Army is leading a large-scale exercise involving over 3,000 people from its headquarters located at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Pershing Strike 23 is a large-scale mobilization exercise conducted every year by U.S. Army Forces Command and led by First Army to prove the Army’s ability to mobilize forces in support of large-scale combat operations. Over 3,000 soldiers, civilians and contractors will take part in the exercise.

Pershing Strike 23 takes place now through August 4 at the First Army headquarters on Arsenal Island and five Mobilization Force Generation Installations (MFGI) around the country: Fort Riley, Kansas; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Camp Atterbury, Indiana; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin and Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Pershing Strike integrates enterprise partners into a multi-echelon command post exercise that involves mobilization exercises nationwide to improve Total Army’s strategic mobilization and deployment abilities. Being able to mobilize Army members effectively and efficiently is vital to national defense.