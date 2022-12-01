First Army will say goodbye to its 40th commanding general, Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto, Jr., as part of a Relinquishment of Command ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2, at First Army headquarters at Rock Island Arsenal.

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, commanding general, U.S. Army Forces Command, will host the ceremony, as Aguto turns over the command to Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes. Landes currently serves as commanding general, First Army Division East, located at Fort Knox, Ky.

Lt. Gen. Antonio A. Aguto has been commanding general for First Army since July 2021.

As U.S. Army Forces Command’s designated coordinating authority for Army Total Force Policy, First Army partners with all Army National Guard and Army Reserve units throughout the continental United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to advise, assist and train their formations to achieve Army-directed readiness goals and deliver trained and ready Reserve Component units for worldwide contingencies, according to a Thursday release from First Army.

Before arriving at First Army in July 2021, Aguto served as the commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Ga.

A career armor officer, Aguto has more than 34 years of military experience that includes assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel, respectfully, as well as leadership assignments including commanding general, 7th Army Training Command, Germany; deputy commanding general (operations), 7th Infantry Division, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.; commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Irwin, Calif.; and commander, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Division, Germany.

Maj. Gen. Mark H. Landes will take over as commander of First Army on Dec. 2, 2022.

A native of Tennessee, Landes graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1990, where he received his commission in the Infantry. Over the next 30 years, Landes served in mechanized, light, airborne, and Stryker units in numerous command positions from company to division level, as well as staff positions, and completed multiple deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Jordan, and Haiti.

Most recently, he served as the Commanding General of Security Force Assistance Command, headquartered at Fort Bragg, N.C., where he oversaw the establishment of the newly formed Security Force Assistance Brigades whose core mission is to advise, assist, support and liaise allied and partner nations.

For more information on First Army, visit its website.