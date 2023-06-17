First Army will welcome its new senior enlisted soldier during an assumption of responsibility ceremony on Wednesday, June 21, at 10 a.m. in front of First Army headquarters, a news release says.

Before arriving to First Army, Command Sgt. Major Christopher A. Prosser served as the command sergeant major of U.S. Army V Corps.

Command Sgt. Major Christopher A. Prosser (First Army – Rock Island Arsenal)

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher A. Prosser was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Delaware Valley High School in 1993. He entered the United States Army in 1992 as an M60 and M1 armored crewman and graduated One Station Unit Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Prosser has served in various heavy, light, and Stryker units throughout his career and has held leadership positions including tank gunner, tank commander, platoon sergeant, first sergeant, brigade operations sergeant major and command sergeant major. He has served in 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor, Republic of Korea; 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Bliss, Texas and Fort Carson, Colorado; 1st Battalion, 33rd Armor, Fort Lewis, Washington; U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; 2nd Battalion, 63rd Armor, Vilseck, Germany; 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Fort Bliss, Texas; Headquarters, US Army Armor Center, Fort Knox, KY; 3rd Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; Special Assistant to the Sergeant Major of the Army, Pentagon, Washington, D.C.; command sergeant major, 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, Vilseck, Germany; command sergeant major, Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona; sergeant major, Mission Command Center of Excellence, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; command sergeant major, US Army White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico; and was most recently the command sergeant major, V Corps (Forward), Poznan, Poland.

Prosser’s three combat tours include two tours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and one tour in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He has also deployed to Kosovo for Operation Joint Guardian.

Prosser’s military education includes the First Sergeant Course, Class 60 of the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course, Battalion and Brigade Pre-Command and Command Sergeant Major Development Program Courses, Army Strategic Leader Development Program – Basic and Intermediate Courses, Sergeant Major Force Management Course and the Senior Leader Seminar. Prosser’s civilian education includes a Master’s Degree in Management from Florida Institute of Technology, Bachelor of Science and an associate degree from Excelsior College in New York.

Prosser’s awards and decorations include the Combat Action Badge, Gold Recruiting Badge with three Sapphires, Army Staff Identification Badge, Legion of Merit (three awards), Bronze Star Medal (three awards), Meritorious Service Medal (four awards), Army Commendation Medal (six awards), and Army Achievement Medal (seven awards). He is also a recipient of the Order of Saints George and Maurice, German Schützenschnur (Gold Award), Draper Armor Leadership Award and Order of the Silver and Gold Combat Spurs. He is also a member of the Sergeants Audie Murphy and Morales Clubs.

Command Sgt. Maj. Prosser is replacing former First Army Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, who is now the command sergeant major for III Corps at Fort Cavazos, Texas.

First Army Acting Commanding General Maj. Gen. Mark Landes will provide remarks during the ceremony.

As part of the ceremony, First Army Soldiers will conduct ceremonial cannon fire Tuesday during a full-dress rehearsal. Cannon fire will also be conducted during the ceremony on Wednesday after 10 a.m.