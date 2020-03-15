First case of COVID-19 announced in Whiteside County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region on Sunday.

One case involves a resident in Winnebago County, and the other case involves a resident in Whiteside County.

Winnebago County reports a resident in their 60s tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no known exposure through travel, nor did they have contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. This suggests community transmission. However, the disease investigation is ongoing.

Whiteside County reports a resident in their 40s tested positive for COVID-19. The individual had no known exposure through travel, nor did they have contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The disease investigation is ongoing.

Both cases were tested based on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 criteria. The individuals are both isolated at home and recovering.

Public health officials are identifying individuals who were in contact with these cases to determine risk of exposure for monitoring.

