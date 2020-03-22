First case of COVID-19 in Rock Island County confirmed

The Rock Island County Health Department announced the first case of COVID-19 in Rock Island County Sunday afternoon.

According to the health department, a man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19, making it the first official case confirmed in Rock Island County. He is currently being treated in a local hospital. Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding this case is available.

“Our first official case in Rock Island County confirms what we have been saying for more than a week: COVID-19 is circulating in our community,” said Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We must prevent the further spread of this life-threatening virus.”

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

Approximately 80 percent of patients infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate illness, but they risk spreading the virus to people whose immune systems are compromised. Those who are ill must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

Other symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) have improved

AND

At least seven days have passed since your symptoms first appeared

The Rock Island County Health Department says if you think you may need to seek healthcare, call first, adding how your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

They say most mildly ill patients do not need to go to their health care provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island Health Department webpage or the Illinois Department of Public Health webpage.