Hundreds of people came to the parking lot of the QCCA Expo Center to get tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The site is the first in the Illinois Quad Cities. It’s free for all Illinois residents, just an ID and contact information are needed. With a spike in cases around the country, including the Quad Cities, health officials were encouraged by the turnout.

The testing site is open from 8:30a.m. to 4:30p.m. until July 10th. However, it will be closed on Saturday for the 4th of July.