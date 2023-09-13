The millions of dollars spent on renovating the Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport will pay off Wednesday as the theater will host its first concert since 2010.

“We’re in the process now of getting ready for the first show,” said Jason Gilliland, Managing Partner, Capitol Theatre, said. “Crews were hard at work Tuesday evening just making sure that we have everything we need.”

It’s the Capitol Theatre’s first concert in more than 10 years.

“From restrooms to bars, to P.A. and lighting, and having everything ready for our artists and patrons that are going to be coming in [Wednesday] night,” Gilliland said.

Restorations to the over 100-year-old theater have crews passionate to help it come to life.

“We’ve been working on this for over a month now,” Gilliland said. “Just trying to get everything ready to go. We’re excited to get people in the door. There’s a whole generation of people who’ve never seen this theater, and we’re excited to show it off.”

The Downtown Davenport Partnership is excited to not only have the Capitol Theatre reopening, but also still have the Adler Theatre just down the road.

“What people don’t realize between the Adler and the Capitol is the Adler is about 2,300 seats and the Capitols is around 1,000 to 1,200,” Downtown Davenport Partnership Executive Director Kyle Carter said. “And so the kind of shows that those attract are fundamentally different. We’ve been missing a lot of acts because of that and so these two theaters should interact really well with one another.”

Carter also says acts that normally wouldn’t play in Davenport can now because of the Capitol reopening Wednesday night.

“Just like when the Adler books a great show, it draws from all over,” Carter said. “So too will the Capitol, and because these bands are bands that really aren’t playing anywhere near here, I really do think that you are going to see a lot of travelers. And that’s just going to help the cause from the economy perspective, whether it’s the hotels or the bars or restaurants. It’s good for everybody.”

Dayseeker will be performing Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Atreyu will take the stage on September 23. Blackberry Smoke will perform on September 29. An updated list of events can be found here.