First COVID-19 death announced in Scott County

The Scott County Health Department has been notified of the first COVID-19 death of a Scott County resident, an elderly adult over the age of 81 years old.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to this individual’s family,” said Scott County Health Department Health Director Edward Rivers. “Scott County Health Department and our partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities and remind everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to minimize your exposure to COVID-19.”

Scott County continues to experience community spread of COVID-19. The illness may range from symptoms of respiratory infection such as runny nose and sore or scratchy throat to more severe symptoms that include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Scott County Health Department asks those experiencing symptoms to self-isolate at home. If symptoms of COVID-19 become unmanageable at home, the health department recommends calling a primary health care provider before going to the office.

To further prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Scott County Health Department encourages taking the following precautions:

Staying home as much as possible

Practicing social distancing by staying away from groups of people and maintaining a 6-foot distance from other individuals if going out for essentials is a must

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Self-isolating at home when ill

Visit the following websites for up-to-date information on COVID-19:

Scott County Health Department

Iowa Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Together Quad Cities