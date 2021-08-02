First day of school for Rock Island-Milan school district

The Rock Island-Milan school district kicked off Monday marking the first school in our area to return to the classroom.

They rolled out the red carpet for students walking into Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

Superintendent Reginald Lawrence released his recommendations for masks going into the school year.

Samantha Carey, a mom of two students going to Thomas Jefferson Elementary, said she wasn’t worried about the mask policy.

“They like wearing the mask. I think they think it’s fun,” Carey said. “My daughter likes to have all the cute decorative masks. They don’t mind too much they’re just so used to it now that they didn’t even say anything to me about it.”

Lawrence said masks are here to stay as COVID cases continue to rise in the country and our area, but he said they are prepared for anything.