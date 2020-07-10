First Day Project collects school supplies for students in need

The Quad City-Wide First Day Project is an annual drive to collect school supplies for students in need throughout the area.

Even if schools aren’t able to open this fall, there is still a need for supplies so students can do school work at home.

Donations are accepted weekdays at the following school district locations, but please call before dropping off supplies:

Iowa (July 1 – July 31)

Bettendorf CSD Administration Building – 3311 18th Street, Bettendorf (563) 359-3681

– 3311 18th Street, Bettendorf (563) 359-3681 Davenport Community School District – 1702 Main Street, Davenport (Monday – Thursday) (563) 445-5000

– 1702 Main Street, Davenport (Monday – Thursday) (563) 445-5000 Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf (563) 332-5151

Illinois (July 1 – July 26)

East Moline/United Township – Call (309) 236-0058

– Call (309) 236-0058 Moline SD Administrator Center – 1619 11th Avenue, Moline (309) 743-1600

– 1619 11th Avenue, Moline (309) 743-1600 Rock Island/Milan SD Administration Center – 2101 6th Avenue, Rock Island (309) 793-5900

Other collection sites:

Ascentra Credit Union – Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline locations, July 3 – August 3

– Bettendorf, Davenport and Moline locations, July 3 – August 3 Carpetland – Davenport and Moline locations, July 6 – August 2

– Davenport and Moline locations, July 6 – August 2 MelFoster Co. – Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations, July 1 – July 31

– Moline, Bettendorf and Davenport locations, July 1 – July 31 Chris Elsberg State Farm Insurance Agency – 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island, July 1 – July 26

– 855 46th Avenue, Rock Island, July 1 – July 26 Bethany for Children and Families – 1830 6th Avenue, Moline

There are some events planned for collecting supplies, including:

United Way “Stock the Schools” at 500 East 3rd Street, Davenport – Thursday, July 16 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

at 500 East 3rd Street, Davenport – Thursday, July 16 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bikers 4 Backpacks (monetary donations only) – Sunday, July 26

Monetary donations are currently the best way to ensure students get the supplies they need. Donations can be made online through the Community Foundation of the Great River Bend website by clicking on the “Give” button and typing “First Day” in the search box.

Activity updates will be posted on the QC Wide First Day Project Facebook page.

Here is a list of supplies needed: