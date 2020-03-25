First death in Iowa due to COVID-19

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced late Tuesday about the first reported death associated to COVID-19.

The individual was from Dubuque County and an older adult, 61-80 years of age.

“Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus.”

Iowa currently has 124 positive cases of COVID-19, including, locally, 2 in Scott County and 5 in Muscatine County. There have been 2315 negative tests to date.

For the latest COVID-19 information in Iowa, visit the Iowa Department of Public Health webpage.