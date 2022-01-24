First-degree murder arrest warrant issued regarding Saturday shooting in Galesburg

An arrest warrant has been issued in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday, Jan. 22 in Galesburg.

Galesburg Police on Monday issued an arrest warrant for a 29-year-old man involved in a Saturday shooting.

The incident currently under investigation occurred at 1517 McKnight Street in Galesburg on Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:20 a.m. Three subjects were shot during this incident:

Mercedes B. Jones, age 29, was shot in the chest, and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s ER and then to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria. He is currently in being treated at St. Francis for his injuries.

Jasmine L. Casey, age 26, was shot in the hand. She was transported to St. Mary’s ER and then transferred to St. Francis in Peoria. She is expected to be released from the hospital shortly.

Demetruis D. Gibbs, age 31, was shot in the chest and found deceased at the scene. His family has been notified.



An arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Jones, who will be taken into custody upon being released from the hospital, police said Monday.