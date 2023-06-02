The American Red Cross with community and government partners are hosting a Multi-Agency Resource Center for residents impacted by the partial building collapse at 324 Main St., Davenport.

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley opened their new facility in downtown Davenport in January 2021.

It will be held Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Downtown Davenport YMCA, 630 E. 4th St., Davenport. The Red Cross and partners will be providing resources and assistance to those affected as they plan next steps in their recovery.

Those seeking assistance are asked to bring proof of address and photo I.D. if available. For questions, please call 571-562-1254. The city of Davenport staff will be on site to assist with the intake process of the financial assistance from the city provided to residents impacted.

For more information, call the Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767). The Salvation Army is at 100 Kirkwood Blvd. (563-324-4808), open until 4 p.m.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a disaster proclamation for Scott County in response to the incident at 324 Main St. That proclamation activates grant assistance and case management services to be made available. Details can be found here.

Community members wishing to make donations or volunteer to those in need can do so through the Quad Cities Community Foundation or through the Salvation Army.

(qccommunityfoundation.org)

The Quad Cities Community Foundation has opened the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery fund to assist residents who have been displaced. Those wishing to donate to the fund can do so HERE.

“The generosity we have seen this week from Quad Cities residents—and friends around the country—is not a surprise,” Sue Hafkemeyer, the Community Foundation’s president and CEO, said in a Friday release. “We know this is a community that supports its neighbors, especially when times are tough. We are incredibly grateful to those who have made contributions, and we encourage all Quad Citizens to consider giving what they can to support the long-term recovery of these community members.”

Grants total $80,000

Thanks to the generosity of over 250 donors and businesses who have made gifts to the fund thus far, the Community Foundation can make two grants totaling $80,000 to be immediately administered in partnership with the Quad Cities Open Network (QCON) and their Supplemental Emergency Assistance Program. Funds will provide swift and flexible financial support to all households who lived in 324 Main Street.

Kelly Thompson of the QC Community Foundation.

“The scale of these grants, and the speed with which they were organized, is a testament to the strength of our local nonprofits and community organizations,” said Kelly Thompson, the Community Foundation’s vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “By working together and relying on existing partnerships, we are getting resources to people within days of when donations started coming into the fund. We hope more resources will be available as our community continues to give generously.”

The initial grant provides a VISA gift card to help with the immediate needs of households that lived at 324 Main St. Gift cards will be available through the Quad Cities Open Network table at Saturday’s multi-agency resource center. Additionally, for those who lost telephone access in the disaster, the grant will allow QCON to provide the same households with TracPhones.

An additional grant—made possible through donor contributions—will allow impacted households to access additional financial assistance over the next 60 days.

These funds can be accessed as a VISA gift card, store gift card, or vendor payments. Registration for these funds can also be completed at the QCON table at Saturday’s resource center or later, by referral from the American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Open Door Crisis Assistance, or the Davenport Public Library.

To ensure organizations maintain a complete and consistent list of affected households and to confirm they can take advantage of all available resources, all households must register with the American Red Cross before receiving these funds. They can do so by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.