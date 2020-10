An ice cream shop in Milan is turning in to another business venture: a coffee shop.

Bowlyou’s Ice Cream & Grill opened up Constellation Coffee Friday morning. It is the first drive-thru coffee shop in Milan.

The store will be opened from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Coffee and energy drinks will be served all day and food will start being served at 11:00 a.m.