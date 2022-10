The Silvis Fall Festival will be 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at McClintock Trucking, 1701 1st Ave., Silvis.

QC Rock Academy students will provide music. Craft vendors and a kids’ zone will be featured along with music by headliner band Cody Road.

Admission is by donation. Proceeds will help build a mobile bandstand, help promote local business and support future community events. For more information, email director@silvismainstreet.org.