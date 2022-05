Firefighting runs in one area family as Galesburg welcomes its first female firefighter in the city’s history.

Haley Stevenson, 22, took the oath May 2 to join the department. Stevenson said she got interested in firefighting from her father, who was a firefighter for 31 years and helped with her training and encouraging her in her quest.

Stevenson will head to the fire academy in Champaign this summer and return to Galesburg to begin serving with the fire department.