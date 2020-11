The Rock Island-Milan School District announced that they will move to full remote learning starting on Wednesday, November 18, until the end of the second quarter on December 22, and for the first few weeks of the third quarter from January 5 through January 18, 2021.

“The alarming rate at which the COVID-19 virus is spreading across the community is now impacting our district as the number of positive and/or quarantined staff and students continue to increase. The safety of our students and our staff will always be our top priority,” said RIMSD Superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence.